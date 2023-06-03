Employee shot while working at Prince William Co. restaurant

The man was taken to an area hospital for help with his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after an employee was shot while working at a Woodbridge restaurant Saturday night.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the Crafty Crab on Potomac Mills Circle just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot while working at the restaurant. The man was taken to an area hospital for help with his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Investigators believe two masked men entered the restaurant through an unsecured door. While inside, the suspects took out guns and demanded the employees listen to them. The victim did not comply and was shot by the suspects.

The masked men ran following the shooting.

Detectives describe the suspects as two men. One stands around 5'6"-5'7" tall and was last seen wearing a black mask with a picture on the front, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask with a picture on the front, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey/black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information may call PWCPD at 703-792-7000.

WATCH NEXT: US Route 15 in Frederick reopens after deadly tanker truck explosion