Spa employee takes man's son and refused to return him

An employee at Lansdowne Resort was charged with abduction and kidnapping, after she refused to give up the child, eventually returning him to his mother.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Imagine being at a spa with your infant son when an employee picks up your child and refuses to give him back? That is what one father faced over the weekend in Virginia.

On May 7 just before 11 a.m., a father and his infant son were in the area of a spa at Lansdowne resort in Leesburg off of Woodbridge Parkway. When all of a sudden a female employee walked up to the child and picked him up, according to deputies.

The father asked for the woman to return his son, but the woman reportedly refused to give up the infant, Loudoun sheriffs said in a release.

Security for the resort called the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and when deputies arrived, the employee and the father had already been separated.

The child's mother arrived at the spa and the employee eventually handed the child to her unharmed, according to police.

Sandra J. Brown, a 38-year-old woman from Ashburn, was charged with Abduction and Kidnapping and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she is being held without bond.