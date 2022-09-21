Elementary school assistant in Reston charged with assaulting special needs student

RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a special needs student at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police.
The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark MacDicken, of Centreville, assaulting a special needs student. There are no additional details on the extent of the assault.
MacDicken has been employed at the elementary school for around 10 years. Detectives charged MacDicken with assault and he was released on his signature.
No details surrounding the victim identity have been released, including age or gender. The school welcomes students from early head start preschool pre-K to 6th grade, according to the Fairfax County Public Schools website.
Dogwood Elementary School Principal Kate Beckner stated that MacDicken has been placed on administrative leave while the case is resolved.
"I understand this will come as a shock to our community," Beckner said in a statement. "The primary responsibility for anyone who works in education is the safety and wellbeing of children. When that trust appears to be broken, it affects us all."
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477 and by web. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000.
