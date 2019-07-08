ARLINGTON, Va. — Thanks to a mail carrier, neighbors, first responders and Coca-Cola, an elderly Arlington man is alive after falling on his kitchen floor and being stuck there for five days.

According to police, an elderly resident in Arlington's Williamsburg neighborhood fell on his kitchen floor and was unable to get up.

Police were called to the home in the 3000 block of N. Trinidad St., on Aug. 2 after a neighbor saw that the man's his door had been open for a few days. The man's neighbor and a mail carrier also noticed the mail hadn't been moved, police said.

According to police, officers found the man on the floor and called paramedics, who then took the man to a local hospital to be treated.

A neighbor was told by police that the man drank Coca-Cola that was within reach for five days in order to survive, according to Arlington Now.

