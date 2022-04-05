This Leesburg restaurant is offering 'wookie cookies' for a limited time

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Ed's Fly Balls will offer the sweet treats until May 7.

LEESBURG, Va. — Looking for a unique to celebrate Star Wars Day? A Leesburg chef and restauranteur has a chewy treat just for you.

Chef Ed Hardy, the man behind Ed's Fly Balls in Leesburg, said his restaurant specializing in "all things spherical" will offer Wookie Cookies all week for Star Wars fans in the area.

Located inside the Chefscape food hall, Ed's Fly Balls has several varieties of meatballs, hushpuppies and cake pops on its menu. The special Wookie Cookies feature white chocolate, macadamia nuts, and coffee butter cream fur made with Weird Bros. coffee.

Of course, any scruffy nerfherder worth their salt knows it's actually spelled wookiee, but we'll let it slide.

Hardy said on Instagram that those who arrive in costume will get a free cookie.

Star Wars Day may have begun in 2011. Since it's an informal holiday, there's no definite starting point.

The day grew out of the pun "May the 4th be with you," a play on the iconic line, "May the force be with you." Fans ran with it, and at one point it became popular enough that both LucasFilms and Disney embraced it.