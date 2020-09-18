Early voting in Virginia begins for 2020 presidential election. Here’s everything you need to know

Registered voters have until October 31st to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Early voting in Virginia began on Friday, September 18th for the November 2020 presidential election.

Registered voters have until October 31st to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

In the past, Virginia voters had to have a reason for voting early or by mail, but a new law got rid of the requirement.

Here are three things you need to know before casting your ballot.

What is on the ballot in Virginia?

Voters in the Commonwealth will be casting their ballots in the race for president and vice president.

One U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs. That race is between incumbent Sen. Mark Warner (D) and Republican candidate Daniel Gade.

There are 11 seats for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot.

Additionally, voters are deciding on two amendments to the Virginia constitution.

One amendment change would allow disabled veterans to be exempt from taxes on their vehicles, and the second change would create a redistricting commission in charge of outlining voting districts.

There are also several local races depending on where voters live.

CLICK HERE for the full list of federal and state races for the November 2020 election.

In-person early voting

Early voting in Virginia is between September 18th and October 31st.

The times of operation for voting vary depending on where voters live.

People who plan to vote in person must show an ID, such as a driver’s license) to cast their ballots in Virginia.

However, a new state law allows Virginians to also use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

Voting by mail

Unlike in Washington, D.C., Virginia voters must request a ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections. Do not expect to just get a ballot in the mail.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 23rd at 5:00p.m.

Virginia will start mailing absentee ballots to voters on Friday, September 18th.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on November 3rd.