How to vote early in Virginia's 2023 elections

Commonwealth residents may vote in person early from Sept. 22 through Nov. 4 for the general election. Polling places will be open until 5 p.m.

VIRGINIA, USA — The general elections are almost upon us and voters in Virginia can prepare to cast their ballot whether that be through early voting, on Election Day, or by absentee ballot.

Election Day is on Nov. 7, but before that early voting is set to begin on Sept. 22 and will end on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The race to determine who controls the General Assembly in the Commonwealth is intensifying as key issues including education and abortion are likely to continue to dominate campaigns.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is fighting to maintain the House and turn the Senate red. Youngkin has been hosting a series of “Parents Matter” town halls alongside Republican candidates in different Virginia cities.

Here is everything you need to know to vote in Virginia in 2023.

Registering to Vote

The first step to preparing for voting in the general election is making sure you are registered to vote. There are three ways residents can register: online, by mail or in person by Oct. 16.

When registering online residents will need to visit the election department’s citizen portal with their Virginia driver’s license or state ID. Residents will also need to provide their social security number. The deadline to register to vote online or update voter information.

If registering by mail, residents must download and complete a registration form and send it to their local registrar’s office. Residents can also request the form by mail to the registrar’s office. The form must be postmarked by Oct. 16.

When registering in person, residents must visit their local registrar’s office and update their information by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 for the general election.

If you are unsure about the status of your voter registration, visit the Department of Election’s citizen portal.

How to get a mail-in or absentee ballot

Any registered voter in Virginia can request a “no-excuse” absentee ballot and vote from home in the general election. Ballots can be requested one of three ways: online, by mail or in person by Oct. 27.

When requesting a ballot online, voters need to visit the election department’s citizen portal, email or fax a completed application form to the local registrar’s office.

If requesting a ballot through the mail, voters must complete an application form and send it to the local registrar’s office. The application can be downloaded or voters can call the registrar’s office to request a form be sent to them.

When requesting a ballot in person, voters simply need to submit a completed application to the local registrar’s office.

Completed ballots must include a witness's signature before they are returned by mail or in person.

Where to find your local polling place and when you can vote

The first day of in-person early voting will be held at your local registrar's office.

To find a polling place near you, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.

What you need to bring to the polls

A form of identification is needed to vote in the commonwealth.

The list of approved IDs includes:

Virginia driver’s license - current or expired

Virginia DMV-issued ID card - current or expired

Valid employee ID card

U.S. Military ID

Valid student ID by a public or private school located in Virginia

Valid student ID with a photograph from a public or private school located in the U.S.

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Government-issued ID card from federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by Dept. of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, gov. Check or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID confirmation statement

ID’s that will not be accepted include:

Out-of-state driver’s license

Membership card from a private organization displaying a photograph

Credit card displaying a photograph

Virginia driver’s privilege card