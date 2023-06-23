Prince William County double shooting leaves 1 dead

Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for answers after a double shooting in Prince William County left one man dead and another hospitalized Friday morning. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in Dumfries for a report of a shooting around 9:42 a.m. When officers got to the home, they found two men shot inside. Responding offices gave first aid and the two men were taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the men died from his wounds at the hospital. He has not been identified by police. The other man is still in the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police say the suspect in this shooting is believed to be known to the two men in the home, and the shooting does not appear to be random. Following the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene and has not been found.