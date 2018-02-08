DULLES, VA -- Support is pouring in for a low-wage Dulles airport worker fired after 20 years on the job for the seemingly most innocuous of offenses.

The wheelchair attendant is accused of asking for a tip. She adamantly denies asking for anything.

But Isata Jalloh is now struggling to pay her rent and support her four children in Africa.

A photo captured 20 years ago by a Washington Post photographer offers a hint of Jalloh's character. She cries in the picture as she embraces three children who had escaped -- wounded -- from the civil war in Sierra Leone.

"I grip them like this, I start crying, because I'm a mother," she said, crying again in the small Herndon apartment she shares with three other people. "I think about my kids."

She had left four kids behind in Sierra Leone, and has been unable so far to get them into the U.S.

For 20 years, Jalloh has worked as a wheelchair attendant at Dulles, making as little as $7.25 an hour, plus tips and after paying the rent, sending everything she could home to her children.

"I like my job. I work very hard for them," she said.

But in May, Huntleigh, USA, the contractor that employees many of the low-wage attendants at Dulles and Reagan National, fired Jalloh, accusing her of asking a couple flying first class for a tip.

"I never asked for a tip," she said. "Never in my life."

Washington Post columnist Theresa Vargas says Jalloh's plight demonstrates the tenuous hold so many low wage workers have as they struggle at the margins of our society. "She spent more time at Dulles Airport than at home." She worked two full time jobs at the airport.

For three years, the SEIU 32 BJ union has struggled to get Huntleigh to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with airport workers like Jalloh.

Now union organizers have set up a GoFundMe page to help her and thousands of dollars have poured in.

"I just want to thank the American people for bring me to this country," said Jalloh.

But she still desperately wants her job back. "I lose my job, I don't have any work," she said through tears and defiance, but clearly depressed.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority referred our questions about the low wage workers to the contractor, Huntleigh. And Huntleigh, so far, has not responded to our messages.

