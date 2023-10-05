Dulles, DCA sees strong passenger growth in 2023 compared to last year

Both airports have added new amenities including valet parking and a Capital One Lounge at Dulles and live security wait times at DCA this year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It has been a busy summer for travelers and the proof is in the numbers for two local airports. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority released a report showing that data through July shows strong passenger growth over 2022 levels at Dulles International and Reagan National (DCA) airports so far this year.

The increase in numbers comes from more non-stop flights being added at Dulles, as well as strong travel demand at both airports. With 2,328 more scheduled international flights in 2023 than in 2019, Dulles became the fastest-growing international gateway airport in the nation. As airport activity increased, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority introduced several enhancements for travelers.

“With nearly 40 airlines to choose from, it was a great summer at the Airports Authority as customers from around the world used our airports to reach more destinations than ever before,” said Chryssa Westerlund, the Authority’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “Travelers who passed through our airports also enjoyed a wide variety of great new concessions and amenities. Even more are on the way.”

Passenger Growth

The data shows Dulles passenger activity growth approaching pre-pandemic levels. Reagan passenger activity, within the same timeframe, was at or above 2022 levels – which exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

International travel growth led the way at Dulles with a 30.5% increase year-to-date this year compared to last.

At Reagan National, passenger levels grew 9.4% so far in 2023.

New Flights and New Destinations

This year, at Dulles, new airlines launched nonstop flights, including Play, Norse, Atlantic Airways, ITA, and WestJet. New destinations include flights to Berlin, Vancouver, London Gatwick, Calgary, and Barbados. Service to existing cities also increased.

At DCA, American diversified its regional destinations with new services to Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Madison, Wisconsin. Looking ahead, Kuwait Airways has announced new nonstop service to Kuwait City, beginning on Dec. 6, 2023, and Swiss International Air Lines has announced new nonstop flights to Zurich, beginning on April 1, 2024.

New Concessions

Both airports are seeing progress at their multi-year, multi-phased concessions redevelopment. There are currently nine new concessions at DCA and 13 new concessions at Dulles under construction. Both airports have opened new locations, here's the latest openings:

Dulles International: Rusty Taco (D-gates) and Hudson Nonstop (A-Gates)

Reagan National: P.F. Chang’s (E-gates), iStore (National Hall), The Goods@DCA (corner of National Hall and Concourse D) and Vino Volo (National Hall).

Both airports have also added on new amenities including valet parking and a Capital One Lounge at Dulles and live security wait times at DCA.