ARLINGTON, Va. — Eight people are hospitalized, including an entire crew of six road workers, after a DUI driver plowed into a construction zone early Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), officers responded to a crash in a Highway Work Zone operating in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street in Arlington around 12:29 a.m. Arriving officers discovered that a GMC Yukon drove into the work zone, striking six highway construction workers. The Yukon continued to travel off the right side of I-66, only stopping when it slammed into a light pole.

Police said there were three people inside the Yukon, two of them tried to run from the scene on foot. Both subjects were quickly arrested by VSP and Arlington County Police.

Arlington County Fire officials said an EMS task force made up of units from both Arlington and Fairfax Counties transported eight patients, including six members of the road crew and two occupants of the Yukon, to local trauma centers. VSP said the victim's injuries range from minor to serious, but all are expected to recover.

The driver of the Yukon has been arrested and charged with DUI, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

All travel lanes are back open, however, some units remain on the shoulder. Drivers should use caution in the area.

RELATED: More than 50 cars pileup from I-68 crash due to fog, causing traffic delays

RELATED: Holiday traffic isn't over yet. Here are the spots to avoid for your holiday commute

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.