Officers' use of force justified in Woodbridge drug bust shooting

"I find that the use of deadly force was both justified and reasonable under the circumstances of this tragic encounter,” said the Honorable Amy Ashworth.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An investigation into a deadly exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspects following and undercover narcotics operation in Woodbridge last month has found the use of force by officers involved was justified.

The shooting happened Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct in Woodbridge. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust. One of the people shot, later identified as 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge, died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to investigators in Prince William County, on the day of the shooting, arrangements were made through a confidential informant and an undercover Manassas City detective assigned to a multi-agency narcotics task force to purchase a large quantity of suspected Fentanyl pills and at least one firearm. Three men met the detective near the Fox Glove Ct. address in a separate vehicle. One of the men, 18-year-old Jalil Michael Turner, got into a car with an undercover detective. After a brief discussion, police said Turner got out of the car and returned with Carter. Police said Turner got into the front seat of the car and Carter got in the back.

At one point during the conversation, Turner produced a handgun and demanded money from the undercover detective, as well as other property. A third man, still in the driver's seat of the other vehicle, positioned his car behind the detective's car. That man was identified by police as 30-year-old Shane Dareon Pollard. During the interaction, Carter demanded the detective open the trunk to look for the money that was to be used for the transaction, police said. Both men took money and property from the detective before getting back into the car with Pollard.

Surveillance video released by police show events as they unfolded. Viewer discretion is advised.

All three men tried to leave the scene just as more detectives were showing up, according to police. Two handguns, including one that police said was illegally modified, were found at the scene of the shooting.

These events led up to the shooting between the men and four members of the narcotics task force. The shooting investigation was led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Following the conclusion of the CIRT investigation, the facts and circumstances were presented to the Honorable Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County, for a separate review and determination of findings.

“In this incident, the danger posed by three suspects in the vehicle was real and posed an imminent threat of death or bodily harm to the officers,” said Ms. Ashworth. “Accordingly, I find that the use of deadly force was both justified and reasonable under the circumstances of this tragic encounter.”