ARLINGTON, Va. — Drivers zooming past pedestrians on crosswalks is a common sight, multiple Arlington community members said.

On Thursday, Arlington County Police caught some on camera doing just that.

Police said in a span of one-and-a-half hours, they cited 25 drivers with failing to yield to pedestrians.

"I had a professor in college get run over in this kind of situation, so I think it’s better for people to take it seriously," Kevin Bell, who we stopped on his way to class Thursday night, said.

Police agree--because sometimes, it can be fatal.

"Now that we have that break that’s over from the summer, we’re seeing a lot more complaints about pedestrian and traffic safety," Ashley Savage, a spokesperson for Arlington County Police, said.

Police said so far in 2019, four pedestrians have died after being hit by a car and 67 have been injured. The department has also issued 129 citations to drivers who have failed to stop for pedestrians.

According to Virginia law, those citations can carry fines of $100 to $500.

Arlington Police want drivers to know that there will be consequences. That's why they hold these enforcement programs throughout the county multiple times a year.

They set up shop Thursday at the corner of Fairfax Drive and N Kansas Street, after receiving complaints for years about the lack of safety.

Police said it's also a highly traveled crosswalk, since George Mason University is in the area.

Some Twitter users commented on Arlington PD's video saying the officer didn't give cars enough lead time to see him.

Police, however, said the cop only crossed when a car had reached a cone they set up "at a safe stopping distance," predetermined by the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration. They said that indicated it should have been safe to walk.

Specifically, police placed the cone 130 feet away from the crosswalk, based on the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Lynne Williamson and her husband live around the corner and have to use this very crosswalk all the time. They said it's usually up to walkers to be on the lookout, but they would rather have some help.

"I would like to see some sort of electronic button I could push when I want to walk across," Williamson said. It’s especially important, because there are older people here. You can’t always run across the street."

Police said, pedestrians shouldn't have to do that.

For the 2018 annual report detailing pedestrian collisions, click here.

