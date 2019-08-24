FAIRFAX, Va. — One person is dead and several are injured following a crash on I-66 in Centreville, Virginia on Saturday.

Police said the "chain reaction crash" involved four sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned. The accident was caused by a BMW sedan that struck a car in front of it, then collided with a tractor-trailer. The trailer then hit several other cars (including a Toyota Rav 4) before it overturned.

"The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles (now identified as the Rav 4) to crash into the Jersey wall and catch fire," police said.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, Joseph M. Castellano, 28, of McLean, Va., died at the scene. His 28-year-old wife/passenger was flown to a hospital in D.C. for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shahbaz Singh, 34, of Fairfax, Va., was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver of the BMW, Jonathyn R. Bland, 40, of Centerville, Va., was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were charged with reckless driving.

The other three patients were taken to a local hospital -- one with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other two suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Police investigate after groundskeeper finds wreckage of a motorcycle crash and body of a dead man

RELATED: Pedestrian dies after being hit by hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.