FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A driver died after their car crashed into a Virginia house on Thursday morning, officials said.

Detectives were called to the 8500 block of Little River Turnpike for a car that crashed into a house.

Officials said the driver died and was the only person in the car. The driver has not been identified at this time.

Two residents were safely evacuated.

No additional information has been released.

WUSA

