Driver, woman visiting from Tunisia dies after car fire in Arlington

Investigators say the car was traveling south on Walter Reed Drive when it left the roadway, entered the median, hit a tree and caught fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police identified the driver and passenger killed in a crash turned car fire in Arlington early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to the area of S. Walter Reed Drive at S. Dinwiddie Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a car on fire.

Investigators say the car was traveling south on Walter Reed Drive when it left the roadway, entered the median, and hit a tree. The crash then caused the car to catch fire.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Furkan Avkan, was killed in the crash. Two women were removed from the car and taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

One of the passengers, 21-year-old Habiba Harbaoui, who was visiting the area from Tunisia, died a short time later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Parsons at tparsons@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4172. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).