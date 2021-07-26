Driver dies following multi-vehicle crash on I-495

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on the interstate, west of Telegraph Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 left one person dead Monday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on the interstate, west of Telegraph Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a Honda swerved onto the right shoulder to pass traffic when the car struck another vehicle in the right lane and then crashed into the back of a flatbed wrecker that had come to a stop on the shoulder.

The driver of the Honda was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not say if any other driver was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Restaurant patrons helped innocent bystander injured in 14th Street shooting