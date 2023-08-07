x
Virginia

Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fairfax County crash

The 33-year-old driver had previously been charged with DUI for the crash that killed 26-year-old Luis Jimenez Rodriguez.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is July 8, when the crash was first reported.

A driver arrested following a deadly crash last month has now been charged with aggravated DWI manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. The crash killed 26-year-old pedestrian Luis Jimenez Rodriguez.

Investigators say the crash happened on July 8, just after 2 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane in the Bailey's Crossroads area. A preliminary investigation found that while behind the wheel of a 2010 BMW, Benjamin Lopez Encinas, 33, of Woodbridge, hit and killed Rodriguez. He did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Officers were able to track down the BMW and Encinas a short time later. At the time, he was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

On Monday, detectives with the crash reconstruction unit obtained additional charges for Encinas, who remains held without bond. 

