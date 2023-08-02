Driver caught going 114 mph on Interstate 66, police say

According to a tweet from PWCPD, the driver was caught going 114 miles per hour while the posted speed limit on I-66 is 65 miles per hour.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 85 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 66.

Virginia Code 46.2-862 says a person can be charged with reckless driving at a speed of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or in an excess of 85 miles per hour regardless of the maximum speed limit. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor that comes with a penalty of a minimum of $250.

"This speed is both reckless and dangerous," the police department said in the tweet. "SLOW DOWN!"

Virginia law enforcement has taken to social media more often to shame those caught driving at excessive speeds.

Last week the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office called out a driver they say was caught going 116 miles per hour on Harry Byrd Highway.

According to the tweet from LCSO, the driver, only referred to as Lucas, was caught going more than double the 55 mph speed limit.

"This reckless behavior put your life and the lives of all the other people on the roadway at risk," LCSO says in the tweet.

Dear Lucas,



On Jan. 10, two teenage girls were killed and a third was seriously injured after a car crash on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County. Police say that car was going 100.7 mph when it crashed.

Ariana Haftsavar, 16, and Ashlyn Brotemarkle, 16, were killed in the crash.