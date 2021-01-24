Driver arrested after high-speed police chase turned crash in Virginia

Virginia State troopers chased the speeding vehicle at over 100 mph down southbound Interstate 95.

VIRGINIA, USA — The driver of a Dodge Challenger who refused to pull over at a traffic stop led Virginia State Police troopers on a 100 mph chase on the freeway Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

When troopers noticed a stolen license plate on a Dodge Challenger around 12:11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 495, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused and sped away.

Troopers then chased the speeding vehicle at over 100 mph toward southbound Interstate 95, officials said. In an attempt to escape, the driver of the Dodge then got off I-95 and turned back around and got back on the road leading to northbound I-95.

The pursuit came to an end when the fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on I-95 near mile marker 174, police said.

Police arrested the driver and transported them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the charges against the driver are unknown and are pending.