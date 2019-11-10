WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 16-year-old driver hit and killed a 67-year-old pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk Friday morning, Prince William County police said.

Officers were called at 6:53 a.m. to the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Graham Park Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking within the crosswalk, police said.

Police said the driver, who has only been identified as a female, remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Zorka Vesovic, of Woodbridge, Va.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Maryland among deadliest states for intersection crashes, according to study

RELATED: Officer seriously injured after 4-car crash in Maryland

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.