Two drive-in movie theaters are at Tysons for the summer

While the drive-in won't be here forever -- it's a popup scheduled just for the summer-- it already has several movies slated for this summer.

WASHINGTON — If you're tired of watching Netflix and Hulu from your couch and are looking for a change of scenery, you're in luck. Two new drive-in movie theaters have popped up near Tyson's Mall -- and while they're temporary, organizers are planning on showing family-friendly films through the rest of summer.

One lot is already showing movies and is located at 8400 Westpark Drive at The Boro Tysons. You can bring chairs and blankets with you, and admission is $20 a car. If you don't have a car, you're allowed to bring blankets or chairs with up to four people for the same $20 admission price.

Showtimes for the movies start around 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. According to an Eventbrite page run by the pop-up, the mix used development site will screen the movies until at least July 16.

Here's a lineup of what films are showing next:

Saturday, June 20 | Grease (PG)

Thursday, June 25 | Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (PG)

Friday, June 26 | Back to the Future Part 1 (PG)

Saturday, June 27 | Back to the Future Part 2 (PG)

Thursday, July 2 | Batman (PG-13 | 1989)

Friday, July 3 | Mission Impossible 3 (PG-13)

Thursday, July 9 | Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (G | 1971)

Friday, July 10 | Star Trek (PG-13 | 2009)

Saturday, July 11 | Jurassic Park (PG-13)

Thursday, July 16 | Dreamgirls (PG-13)

The Capital One Center will also be screening movies at the McLean Metro lot near Tyson's for four weeks this summer, with food trucks providing concessions. While the movies are free, moviegoers are asked to make donations to Second Story, a non-profit assisting people with emergency support. Moviegoers can text "MOVIE" to 50155 to make a donation.

Here's a lineup of Capital One Center's summer list: