2 found shot dead inside Fairfax County home; police investigating

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Two people were located shot dead inside of a residence in Centreville Sunday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Black Horse Court in the Newgate community in Fairfax, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the home and that it may have been domestic-related.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the events that led up to the shootings.

At this time there is no apparent threat to public safety or the community, police said.

Police plan to release more updates on the shooting when it becomes available.

This story is developing.

Detectives are responding to the 14000 block of Black Horse Ct. in the Newgate community for a shooting that occurred just before 10 a.m. Preliminary, we believe the scene is contained inside a home. We will provide additional updates as the investigation continues. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/iZfUR4t07G — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 1, 2020

In a separate incident in Virginia, four people were shot early Sunday morning during a large party in Woodbridge, Va., Prince William County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:03 a.m. at a house party located on the 3300 block of Bristol Court, police said. Officers were called to the residence for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found two men and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to administer first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home. But police said the two men died at the scene and the woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were notified that another shooting victim from the party arrived at an area hospital. They said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.