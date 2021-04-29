x
Donate blood to help Virginia Red Cross, get a free pair of Vans shoes

It’s part of the “Be a Life Saver” campaign with the goal of collecting 300 pints of blood for the Virginia Red Cross.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Coastal Edge is sponsoring a four-day long blood drive in Virginia Beach starting today.

It’s part of the “Be a Life Saver” campaign with the goal of collecting 300 pints of blood for the Virginia Red Cross.

The blood drive is at Pembroke Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 and 5.

Before you head to the mall, you have to make an appointment on the Red Cross’ website www.redcrossblood.org. Use the sponsor code COASTALEDGE.

Those who donate will get a pair of Vans shoes, while supplies last.

