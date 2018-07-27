STERLING, Va. -- A hospital group is offering blood donors $10 gas cards as a way to increase donations in the D.C. area.

Blood supplies are very low in the metropolitan area, especially in the summer and Inova Blood Donor Services is trying to fix the problem by getting more people to donate.

On Friday, July 27, people who donate blood in Northern Virginia will be eligible for the gas cards.

You can donate to receive the gas cards at:

CentreMed Donor Center in Centreville, VA - OPEN 10AM – 6PM

Dulles Donor Center in Sterling, VA - OPEN 6AM-4PM

Woodburn Donor Center in Annandale, VA - OPEN 10AM – 6PM

During the summer, people are busy with vacations and activities with friends and family, said Inova Blood Donor Services. Therefore, they are less likely to remember to donate.

You can make an appointment at inovablood.org or call 1-866-256-6372 and walk-ins are also welcome. You must show a photo ID with your birthdate.

For more information, go to Inova Blood Donor Services' website.

