Loudoun County Man stabbed to death with a hatchet, son charged with murder

A neighbor witnessed 24-year-old Angus Brown being arrested outside his house. Officials have charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father.

HAMILTON, Va. — A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a home in the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place. Once on scene, police say they found David Brown with stab wounds, that appeared to be from a hatchet.

David Brown's son, Angus Brown, is believed to have rtun from the house, armed with the hatchet. Shortly after police arrived, the son was arrested in the driveway next door.

"He went to a neighbor's house," Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said. "We responded and were able to take him in to custody."

Nan Zhang, the Browns' neighbor, said he was asleep next door when he heard a commotion, looked outside and saw police arresting someone in his driveway.

"There was a flash shining from them chasing him," Zhang said. "I saw a police officer get someone down on the ground."

When Zhang was told what happened, he said he was shocked.

"His father is a very nice guy," Zhang said. "Our land is right next to each other. When he mow the grass, usually he say hi. When he walks dogs, he loves dogs, he has two big dogs. I'm shocked."

Angus Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and other felony charges related to his father's stabbing death. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman.

David Brown's wife and another son were inside the home when the stabbing occurred, but were not hurt, according to officials.

Chapman says they're still working to determine a motive, but called it a sad way to start 2023.