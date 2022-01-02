‘At a breaking point’ | Virginia veterinary blood bank announces massive canine blood supply shortage

Like humans, dogs at times need life-saving blood transfusions. “Unfortunately, most of the patients in need of these products, do not have the luxury of waiting.”

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — A Purcellville veterinary blood bank announced Wednesday an unprecedented shortage in their dog blood supply, which they say is on-trend with thousands of other facilities across the county.

Blue Ridge Veterinary Blood Bank said via Wednesday press release that only a handful of commercial blood banks exist in the U.S., alongside smaller local hospital donation programs that can only provide for their own facility.

“Even prior to the pandemic, blood banks were struggling to keep up with the demand for said products,” A spokesperson for the bank said.

Like humans, beloved pets also, at times, need life-saving blood transfusions. Pets can need transfusions for many reasons, including anemia, cancer, surgery, heatstroke and any traumatic accidents where large volumes of blood are lost.

“With COVID restrictions, staff shortages, and cancellations due to pet-owner sickness and exposure, our blood banks are at a breaking point.”

Even though the bank said they are one of the larger facilities in the country, they are still pleading with the public for help.

“We are calling on our community to see if your dog has the potential to become a lifesaving blood donor.”

Dog owners can click here in order to prescreen their pooch to see if they are eligible. Blue Ridge said that potential donors must be 1-7 years old, over 40lbs at a healthy weight, in good health, current on rabies and DHPPCV as well as given year-round heartworm and flea/tick preventative.

Families who contribute are asked to commit to at least a year of donations, once every six to eight weeks to cover the cost of the program, and Blue Ridge said there are a host of benefits to having involving their dog.

“Discounts at our home vet and pet resort, free blood screenings annually, free treats, an exam on the day of donation, a free drop off daycare on the day of donation, positive and fun socialization for your best friend, and complimentary blood products for qualified donors should an emergency ever arise, even after the pet is retired from our program,” the donation bank detailed.

Blue Ridge added that they are currently servicing more than 300 hospitals on a regular basis, with up to 300 additional hospitals calling on them throughout the year, and they are in the midst of running waitlists for certain blood types and products.