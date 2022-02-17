Two dogs seized in animal cruelty case on road to recovery

Dean and Gracie are two pit bull mixes that were found starved at a Stafford County home last month. The community has raised thousands of dollars for their care.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly a month after two dogs were seized from a home in Stafford County, they are recovering well, according to investigators.

Two-year old Dean and six-year old Gracie, both pitbull mixes were taken from an England Run townhome after someone called in a tip in January.

"I received a welfare check on January 25. The call was in reference to a dog described as being skin and bones," said Stafford County Animal Control Deputy Olivia Hepperle.

Hepperle took the emaciated dogs to the White Oak Animal Hospital, where a veterinarian revealed Dean's organs were shutting down, making his chances of survival slim.

Deputy Hepperle agreed to foster Dean, who needs around-the-clock care. In the last few weeks, his health, as well as Gracie's health has improved dramatically. Gracie is being cared for at the animal shelter.

"He’s getting healthier every day. He’s getting stronger with more energy, and they're both starting to gain weight which are exactly the signs and things you want to see," said Hepperle.

The two dogs and their updates have garnered a significant amount of attention on the Stafford County Sheriff's Facebook page. The community has come together to raise more than $7,500 to cover their medical costs. The money that is left over will help other animals at the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

Dean and Gracie Update: More great news for Stafford’s favorite dog duo. Gracie is no longer anemic and Dean’s bone... Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The dogs' owners, Ryan Wood and Crystal Wood are both charged with felony animal cruelty. In cases like this, deputies say timing is crucial. They urge anyone who is concerned about an animal to give them a call.

"In Dean's case, had we not received this tip, I honestly do not believe he would have made it to the next day," said Hepperle.

Both dogs will eventually be up for adoption at the Stafford County Animal Shelter once they have fully recovered.