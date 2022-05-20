'Suffered extreme pain' | Son, father charged in Loudoun after dog found with broken bones

The dog, named Izzy, suffered from a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, dislocated tail, and vision loss, among other serious injuries.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men from South Riding are now facing charges of animal cruelty after a small lap dog appeared to have suffered from severe injuries, for which the owner did not seek any immediate care, according to officials

The situation revolved around a 5-year-old dog named Izzy, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, broken rib, dislocated tail, and vision loss, among other serious injuries. The details came out of a Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement investigation.

Officials say the two men, 18-year-old Quentin Fischer, and his father, 65-year-old Henry Fischer, Jr., treated Izzy cruelly in Loudoun County. LCAS was contacted by the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) in D.C. concerning the severely injured dog.

The dog was brought to a veterinary hospital in the District with "profound and life-threatening injuries" of a suspicious nature, police said. Currently, Izzy remains hospitalized under the care of HRA.

Quentin Fischer is charged with felony animal cruelty and Henry Fischer is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Both are scheduled to appear in General District Court to be arraigned on the animal cruelty charges on separate dates. Quentin Fischer is scheduled to appear in court May 27. Henry Fischer is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.