Dog left at shelter tied to front door in Prince William County, Virginia

Police are looking for a person of interest after a dog was left at a shelter in Bristow, Virginia.

BRISTOW, Va. — Editors Note: One of the photos is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a case where a dog was left tied to the front door of the shelter.

In a release sent out by Prince William County Police, on Thursday just after 7 a.m. animal control officers began an investigation into a dog that was left at the Prince William County Animal Services Center on Bristow Rd.

Video surveillance showed that after 12:30 a.m. a light-colored SUV parked in front of the entrance to the shelter. A man is then seen getting out of his SUV carrying a dog, identified as a Tri-colored female Pitbull between 1-2 years old.

The suspect then attached one end of a leather leash to the dog and the other end to the front door handle of the shelter, before leaving the area, according to police.

At some point during the early morning, the dog was somehow able to loosen the leash and was later located wandering near the front of the building by construction workers.

The Pitbull was found to be emaciated and in poor health and is currently receiving treatment at the center.

Animal control officers are seeking to speak with anyone who has information about the man involved.

Police said that the person they are looking to talk to is a male with obvious facial hair, last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a blue panel on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves.