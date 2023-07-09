Dog rushed to emergency vet after being struck by arrow in Woodbridge

Investigators say the residents of the home were in the backyard when an arrow struck the family's dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian on Wednesday after being struck by an arrow in Woodbridge. Investigators say the dog is expected to be OK.

At 7:35 p.m., officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a home in the 12700 block of Dulcinea Place in Woodbridge to investigate a report of arrows that struck a home and a family dog.

An investitgation by the police department revealed that the residents of the home were in the backyward when an arrow struck the family's dog. The dog, a Yorkshire-Terrier mix, was taken to an emergency vet where their injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.

While investigating, officers determined that earlier in the day, sometime between noon and 1 p.m., two more arrows were fired. One of which struck the rear doorframe of a home located above where the dog was hit by the arrow. The second arrow is said to have struck the rear doorframe of a neighboring home where a 23-year-old resident was in the backyard at the time.

Police say no suspect has been located in this case.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No additional injuries of property damager were reported.

WATCH NEXT: