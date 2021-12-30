11-month-old dog found in crate on trail in Virginia looking for fur-ever home

The dog was left in a crate that was found quickly after people walking by saw him and helped.

ARLINGTON, Va. — This cute puppy, who could ever leave such a dog in a crate, in a park, on a trail, alone? On December 14 somehow decided that it was a good idea to leave an 11-month-old puppy in a crate in the area of Barcroft Park in Arlington, Virginia.

Luckily, Corn Muffin the dog was found within 15-30 minutes so he was not in the crate for that long, thank goodness! The person who reported finding Corn Muffin said he had not seen the dog or the crate when he passed by that spot in the park just a little earlier that day.

He's doing very well and is a very sweet and friendly little guy. We think he's about 11 months old, and he's very healthy. Luckily in the care of Animal Welfare League of Arlington now. https://t.co/qZMV5teleF — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 31, 2021

Arlington Welfare League said in a post that "we do know that he's an adorable puppy with so much love to give! Corn Muffin would love to be a part of your family - stop by the shelter to meet him today," Or any day until this guy is adopted.

"He's doing very well and is a very sweet and friendly little guy. We think he's about 11 months old, and he's very healthy," Arlington Welfare League told WUSA9.

The Arlington Welfare League is reminding people that the shelter is a resource and is there to help people who can no longer keep their pets.

"We do believe that, while leaving the dog like this was not the best decision, they were likely thinking that someone would find him very quickly and get him to a safe place," a spokesperson said in an email to WUSA9.

The league is there to help without judgment or charging a person for surrendering the animal.