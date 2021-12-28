x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule

The box had been tucked in a foundation cornerstone of the massive Richmond monument since 1887.

RICHMOND, Va. — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. 

The team sliced open the 36-pound copper box Tuesday and meticulously pried apart and documented the damp contents. The box had been tucked in a foundation cornerstone of the massive Richmond monument since 1887. 

The time capsule had drawn substantial interest, both because it proved to be elusive during an earlier search and because historical records had led to some speculation it might contain a rare photo of President Abraham Lincoln after his death. Ultimately, such a photo was not found.

WATCH: Virginia Gov. Northam to open second time capsule found at base of Robert E. Lee statue

READ NEXT: 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about losing pregnant daughter