Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The team sliced open the 36-pound copper box Tuesday and meticulously pried apart and documented the damp contents. The box had been tucked in a foundation cornerstone of the massive Richmond monument since 1887.

The time capsule had drawn substantial interest, both because it proved to be elusive during an earlier search and because historical records had led to some speculation it might contain a rare photo of President Abraham Lincoln after his death. Ultimately, such a photo was not found.