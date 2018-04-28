A community unites to honor Muslim teenager, Nabra Hassanen. The 17-year old was killed nearly a year ago. She was on her way to a northern Virginia mosque. From that tragedy, money is now being raised to help others in her honor. It's documented in a new film which was shown for the first time today at the Reston Community Center.

"Our role today is to show the community what we were able to build with more than $45,000 that we fundraised in Nabra's honor. Our team went to Mali, Africa to build a mosque and seven water wells. In the documentary, you are going to see the struggles the Mali community goes through and how building the mosque and waterwells, in Nabra's honor, was able to help them. In the afterlife, Nabra will have ongoing charity in her name," said Jumana with Pious Projects of America.

"This is hard, but seeing all her friends here makes me so happy and I'm happy to see this documentary too," said Nabra's father.

"We didn't want to bring up the crime in the documentary and her unfortunate passing. The documentary was supposed to be a happy and a light through the darkness. We did this for her family and the community," said Jumana.

Samah Mohamed said, "Nabra was my friend. She was really nice and funny to be around. She always made sure her friends were taken care of before herself. Thank you Nabra for always being there for me because I know if you were here it would be much better, but you are in a good place now so rest in peace."

