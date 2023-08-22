Dixon-Smith Middle School evacuated due to threat

The sheriff's office is searching the school out of an abundance of caution.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat at Dixon-Smith Middle School early Tuesday morning. Authorities said on social media the school was being evacuated out of an abundance of caution as of 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said those in the area should expect a large police presence while the investigation is underway. The threat was received by dispatch, the sheriff's office said. They did not specify what kind of threat was made. Authorities are checking the school, the access road is currently closed and the school is in lock down.

Investigators have not said whether anyone is in custody as a result of the threat.

While many Virginia schools in our region had their first days of school on Monday, students in Stafford County have been in class since Aug. 9.

Additional details were not immediately available. Stafford County deputies will provide updates on social media as soon as they can.