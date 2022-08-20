Disgruntled employee fires handgun in parking lot of Stafford County business

The suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

A disgruntled employee at a Stafford County business is facing multiple charges after firing a weapon during an argument Friday morning.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Richard Traffic Control, located on Ramoth Church Road, just before 11 a.m. after a report of a disturbance at the business involving a weapon.

At the scene, a deputy learned that an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, was 'extremely irate' and got into an argument with another employee. He then walked out of the business, retrieved a handgun from his truck, and fired a round into the parking lot which struck the ground just about an inch away from the other employee's tire.

Deputies say he then left the scene in his truck.

During the incident, an employee at the business suffered from a medical emergency. She was treated by Stafford County Fire and Rescue at the scene.

Evans was located at Ramoth Baptist Church in his vehicle and was taken into custody by authorities. The 9mm handgun was also located in the truck.

According to the sheriff's office, Evans was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.