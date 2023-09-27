Prince William Co. man convicted for killing a grieving father

According to reports, Crew-Hamilton confronted Hall about missing money from a funeral fund raised for Hall’s daughter who had passed away the week before.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County jury found a D.C. man guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Devlon Crew-Hamilton was convicted in the murder of 52-year-old Miles Tracey Hall.

On May 15, 2022, Prince William County Police responded to reports of a shooting in Dumfries, Virginia. When they arrived they found Hall deceased at the scene.

According to investigative reports, Crew-Hamilton confronted Hall about missing money from a funeral fund raised for Hall’s daughter who had passed away the week before. Officials say Crew-Hamilton was dating Hall’s daughter prior to her death.

The confrontation quickly escalated into an altercation resulting in Crew-Hamilton shooting Hall in the face. He later admitted to Hall’s murder when questioned by detectives.

Hall’s daughter, Ciera Berry, passed away on May 9, 2022, in a tragic car accident on I-95. Reports say Berry was changing lanes when she hit two cars and ran off the side of the road. The car immediately burst into flames. Good Samaritans nearby tried to pull Berry out of the flames, unfortunately despite their valiant efforts they could not rescue her.

Virginia State Police said speed and driver distraction could be possible factors in the accident. Police also say neither Berry nor her passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

Berry left behind nine children.