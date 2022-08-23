Deputies: Man arrested for shooting woman in Stafford Co.

The pair's 1-year-old child was also home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man for the shooting death of the mother of his child.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Crescent Valley Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the home.

Deputies arrested Trevon Vanzant in connection to Henderson's death. The pair's 1-year-old child was also home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Detectives believe Vanzant and Henderson were arguing when he shot her.

Vanzant has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail

