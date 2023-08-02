x
Virginia

Deputies investigate report of video of students in underwear inside Loudoun Co. high school locker room

Deputies say the student who allegedly filmed the video deleted it before law enforcement became involved.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school locker room in Loudoun County, Virginia.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the investigation began after hearing a report of cell phone footage filmed in a boy's locker room which allegedly shows four students in their underwear. Three of the boys are minors while the fourth student is an adult. 

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, Feb. 3. Officials have not said which high school was involved in the incident.

Deputies say the student who allegedly filmed the video deleted it before law enforcement became involved. Officials have not said what they believe the student recorded the footage.  

Deputies are not releasing any identifying information as the investigation involved juvenile victims as well as a juvenile suspect. 

LCSO officials say they are working with school administrators to determine an appropriate course of action. 

