Sen. McPike wins Democratic primary for state Senate by 53 voters

VIRGINIA, USA — Senator Jeremy McPike has received the Democratic nomination for the Virginia Senate District 29. This comes after House Delegate Elizabeth Guzman conceded from the race on Saturday.
With all the votes counted as of Saturday afternoon, including all mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots, Sen. McPike, 47, came out ahead of Del. Guzman by 53 votes.
After conceding, Del. Guzman urged everyone who voted for her to back Sen. McPike in November.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman issued the following statement on Saturday conceding the Democratic primary for State Senate District 29:
“Fighting for working families and our progressive values in the House of Delegates has been the honor of my life, and I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I am grateful for the more than 6,000 people who voted for me, and I ask them to back Senator McPike in November. Thank you to everyone who believed in our campaign. Thank you to my supporters, staff and volunteers. Thank you to my husband, Carlos, my mother, and my four children for all you have sacrificed so that I could fight for a more inclusive Virginia. I am proud to have been the voice of the voiceless in Richmond. Remember, Sí, Se Puede.”
Now Sen. McPike, a two-term incumbent, will face the winner of the Republican primary election for the seat.
