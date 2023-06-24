Sen. McPike wins Democratic primary for state Senate by 53 voters

“Fighting for working families and our progressive values in the House of Delegates has been the honor of my life, and I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I am grateful for the more than 6,000 people who voted for me, and I ask them to back Senator McPike in November. Thank you to everyone who believed in our campaign. Thank you to my supporters, staff and volunteers. Thank you to my husband, Carlos, my mother, and my four children for all you have sacrificed so that I could fight for a more inclusive Virginia. I am proud to have been the voice of the voiceless in Richmond. Remember, Sí, Se Puede.”