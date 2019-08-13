FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A deck collapsed and a family is being helped by the Red Cross after a townhouse fire in Kingstowne, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

Fairfax County firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Joust for a report of a fire around 4:25 a.m.

They found flames coming from the rear of a an end of row town home. The deck collapsed and flames were spreading to the attic of the next home.

Officials said the fire was put out in 15 minutes.

The neighboring family assessing the damage to their home.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

