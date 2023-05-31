Police investigate human remains found in Virginia stream

STERLING, Va. — A death investigation has been launched in Virginia after human remains were discovered in the Sugarland Run Stream in Sterling on Tuesday.
At 7:35 p.m., members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the area behind Brookfield Circle and Meadowland Lane for the report of human remains found in the stream.
Police say a person walking in the woods observed the remains and contacted the police department to come investigate them.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the gender of the person found, circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with more information to call Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
