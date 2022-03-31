x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

55-year-old inmate dies in custody of Fairfax County Sheriff's Office

A 55-year-old man arrested and charged with four felony offenses allegedly committed while performing a massage died at Fairfax's ADC Tuesday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 55-year-old Virginia man died Tuesday inside the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Kyung Pil Chang of Haymarket was facing a host of criminal charges after allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman during a massage session. 

Chang was found unresponsive in his quarantine housing cell at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (ADC) by a Fairfax County Sheriff's deputy around 4:25 p.m. Lifesaving measures were performed by medical staff but he was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who conducted an autopsy on Chang, preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play. 

Per department policy, all in-custody deaths at the ADC must be investigated by the Fairfax County Police Department. 

Chang, who had turned himself into the ADC on March 25, was charged with sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse. He was being held without bond. 

RELATED: Virginia man charged with four felony offenses while performing massages

This is the second in-custody death at the Fairfax ADC this week. On Monday, Fairfax County Sheriff's Office reported that a man had been found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. 

George Redmond, 65, had been arrested by Alexandria City Police on March 25 for a failure to appear warrant on trespassing and property destruction charges. 

His death is also being investigated by FCPD. 

WUSA9 has reached out to Fairfax County Sheriff's Office for comment on the two death investigations but as of publication had not heard back. 

RELATED: 18-year-old inmate dies in custody in Virginia. Officials investigate cause of death

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Virginia creates student advisory board to the state board of education