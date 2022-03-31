55-year-old inmate dies in custody of Fairfax County Sheriff's Office

A 55-year-old man arrested and charged with four felony offenses allegedly committed while performing a massage died at Fairfax's ADC Tuesday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 55-year-old Virginia man died Tuesday inside the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Kyung Pil Chang of Haymarket was facing a host of criminal charges after allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman during a massage session.

Chang was found unresponsive in his quarantine housing cell at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (ADC) by a Fairfax County Sheriff's deputy around 4:25 p.m. Lifesaving measures were performed by medical staff but he was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who conducted an autopsy on Chang, preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play.

Per department policy, all in-custody deaths at the ADC must be investigated by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Chang, who had turned himself into the ADC on March 25, was charged with sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse. He was being held without bond.

This is the second in-custody death at the Fairfax ADC this week. On Monday, Fairfax County Sheriff's Office reported that a man had been found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

George Redmond, 65, had been arrested by Alexandria City Police on March 25 for a failure to appear warrant on trespassing and property destruction charges.

His death is also being investigated by FCPD.