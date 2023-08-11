x
Virginia

Woman dead, hit by driver in Fairfax County

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

MCLEAN, Va. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver in McLean, Virginia, Friday morning. Fairfax County Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Officers were called to a report of a crash near the intersection of Kirby Road and Old Dominion Drive around 7 a.m. Responding officers found a woman had been hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Fairfax County Police closed some roads in the area for the crash investigation. All roads are now back open. 

Investigators have not identified the woman killed. The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. 

Additional details have not yet been made public.

