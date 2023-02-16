Investigation underway after grandfather dragged, killed by Metro train when dog leash gets caught

His daughter said, "My father loved his grand children and his dog more than anything and he was such an amazing "PanPaw."

VIENNA, Va. — Investigations are underway after a man was dragged and killed by a Metro train.

Family identified the victim as 50-year-old Harold Riley, who was with his service dog, Daisy, at the time.

Officials said Riley stepped off the train with a dog leash tied around him. The doors closed, but Daisy was still inside the train. The leash got caught in the door and Riley was unable to free himself from the leash before the train started moving, dragging him off the platform and onto the track.

An incident report released Thursday afternoon said Riley appeared to have struck a guard railing when he was dragged off the platform. He was found at the bottom of the stairs with head injuries.

Metro Transit Police said the train operator, who was about 450 feet away, performed two safety checks before moving. It is unclear if the operator is still driving the trains as the investigation continues.

“I feel so sorry for him and the family and the driver,” Metro rider Ronald Holden, who arrived at the Metro stop roughly 10 minutes after the incident, told WUSA9. “They wouldn't let us go in and they had transfer buses to take us from here to Vienna.”

Riley's daughter, Olivia Stark, told WUSA9 that he leaves behind two daughters and at least four grandchildren. In a messaged posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses, Stark wrote: “My father loved his grand children and his dog more than anything and he was such an amazing “PanPaw.”

Loved ones said Daisy is no longer in the custody of police. She has since been adopted by a different family.

MTPD initially said it appeared Daisy was not a service dog. Metro policy only permits service animals unless they are carried in a secured container. Riley's family said they are working on obtaining paperwork to prove Daisy was a service dog. Meanwhile, Metro acknowledged Thursday that Daisy was found with a sweater vest on, which covered a harness identifying her as a service dog.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is looking into the deadly incident as well. It hopes to determine what, if any, safety measures should have been triggered.

Metro fleets, including the 7000-series involved in the incident, have several safety mechanisms and sensors in place. One of them is a system that prevents a train from moving if doors are not fully shut. However, there is a chance something as thin or flimsy as certain dog leashes could go undetected.

“I feel like more could have been done especially with the whole door closing,” Metro rider Chris Cossich said. “Closing without knowing something was jammed. I think that could be improved.”