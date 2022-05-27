DC man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Prince William County

Miles Hall, 52, was shot and killed on May 16 — a week after his 28-year-old daughter died in a car crash in Fairfax County.

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Prince William County on May 16.

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Prince William County on May 16.

Officers responded to the shooting of Miles Hall, 52, of Triangle in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Tavern Way. Investigators say following the deadly shooting, an SUV was seen speeding from the scene.

Prince William County Police Department announced Friday that Devlon Crew-Hamilton, 31, of Northwest D.C. Crew Hamilton was arrested and faces charges for Hall's death.

PWCPD and officers from the town of Dumfries teamed up to investigate the case and found that both Hall and Crew-Hamilton knew one another.

Before the shooting, police say the two "were involved in an altercation" that "escalated" with Crew-Hamilton going to the parking lot and shooting Hall.

After an arrest warrant was obtained by detectives, Crew-Hamilton was located in Washington D.C. and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

A court date has not yet been set for Crew-Hamilton. PWCPD says he faces charges for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hall's death brought added grief to his family since he died a week after his daughter, Ciera Berry, died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the 169-mile marker in the early hours of May 9. Berry, 28, was killed after she hit two cars while changing lanes. Her vehicle burst into flames and while the passenger of her car was saved, she died.

Her mother, Lisa Winslow, told WUSA9 on May 18 that Berry was the mother of nine children ranging from a 2-month-old to a 12-year-old.