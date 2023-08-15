DC man facing several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her Loudoun County home

Gaston was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held on no bond.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A D.C. man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her Loudoun County, Virginia apartment early Saturday.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to Central Station Drive, off of Dulles Greenway, in Ashburn just before 2:20 a.m. after a report of a sexual assault. The victim then informed them that a man that she didn't know entered her apartment while she was sleeping, sexually assaulted her, and took her purse. He then left the area on foot.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Morris Gaston, nearby and he was placed under arrest. He has been charged with sexual battery, assault, burglary, and public intoxication.

Gaston was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held on no bond.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.