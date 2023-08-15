DC man facing several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her Loudoun County home

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A D.C. man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her Loudoun County, Virginia apartment early Saturday.
Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to Central Station Drive, off of Dulles Greenway, in Ashburn just before 2:20 a.m. after a report of a sexual assault. The victim then informed them that a man that she didn't know entered her apartment while she was sleeping, sexually assaulted her, and took her purse. He then left the area on foot.
Deputies were able to locate the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Morris Gaston, nearby and he was placed under arrest. He has been charged with sexual battery, assault, burglary, and public intoxication.
Gaston was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held on no bond.
The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021 or Lindsay.Sayre@loudoun.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
Watch Next: Flash flood causes wall at pet hotel to collapse, multiple dogs killed after water rushes in
RELATED: Flash flood causes wall at pet hotel to collapse, multiple dogs killed after water rushes in
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.