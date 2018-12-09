WASHINGTON -- There is a push across the DC area to clean out storm drains before Hurricane Florence makes landfall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation spent time clearing junk out of drainage ditches in the Moneys Corner area of Reston on Tuesday.

There were mud, leaves, and tree limbs blocking drains along Lawyers Road in Fairfax County.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation used chainsaws and rakes to move the debris because it was necessary to give storm water a place to go.

RELATED: Hurricane Florence Timeline: When will Hurricane Florence impact DC

Since the ground is already saturated, high water will impact the area if it rains.

Clearing out storm drains becomes even more important when you get to urban areas, such as DC.

Unlike in rural areas, there are less green spaces and open fields in the city to soak up large amounts of water.

First responders advised there are things residents all over the DMV can do to limit the flooding in their communities.

Lock up items in your yard that can float away….

Clear out basement or storm drains on your property…

If you see junk clogging up gutters in your neighborhood, pick it up.

© 2018 WUSA