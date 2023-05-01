Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

The child was an 18-month-old at the time of the incident.

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police.

The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department were informed the next day and after an investigation arrest warrants were obtained for assault on Dec. 21. Abu Issa turned herself in and was arrested on Jan. 4.

She has since been released on an unsecure bond.

