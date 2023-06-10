Woman arrested after police say she killed a man in Woodbridge apartment

Police say the woman slashed a man at Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane in Woodbridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge woman is in custody after police say she killed a man in an apartment early Friday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane in Woodbridge for a report of an injured person, the Prince William County Police Department said.

When first responders arrived, they located a 43-year-old man inside the apartment suffering from a "laceration to the upper body."

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police say their investigation revealed that while inside the apartment, the victim and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

The woman cut the victim before fleeing the apartment, police said. She later contacted emergency services prompting police to respond to the apartment.

While investigating, officers located the woman in the Caton Hill Road area where they took her into custody without incident. She was identified as Joi Camille Storr, 41, of Woodbridge.